crime

Hokkaido man gets suspended term for leaving infants home alone

KUSHIRO

A Japanese court on Monday sentenced a man to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, for abandoning two infants at his home in Hokkaido for more than half a day while he went to a pachinko parlor, with the younger child later confirmed dead.

Mitsuhiro Abe, 35, and his teenage wife at the time, left her 2-year-old son and her 4-month-old baby unattended at the home they had been living in together in June in Kushiro, the ruling said.

The couple were out from around 8:30 a.m. to roughly 10 p.m., according to an investigative source.

The younger brother was found unconscious and later confirmed dead. The cause of death was sudden infant death syndrome, according to the Kushiro District Public Prosecutors. Prosecutors subsequently indicted Abe merely for child abandonment, finding no direct link between his action and the infant's death.

Abe's motive for abandoning the infants was to go to a pachinko parlor and therefore, "there are no attenuating circumstances to consider," Judge Takashi Ishikawa said, adding his jail term is suspended because he has admitted to the charge and vowed to reform his behavior.

In the trial, Abe's defense team said Abe was monitoring the infants through a remotely controlled camera placed in the home, but Ishikawa said "the fact remains he was in a situation in which he could not protect" the infants.

Abe started dating the biological mother of the two infants in January and they later got married, according to the ruling. They separated after the incident.

Prosecutors sent his former wife to a family court over the same charge and the court in July decided to put her under supervision.

The woman's name and age have not been released as she was a minor at the time of the incident.

