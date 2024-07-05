Japan gov't vows best possible info-sharing on U.S. crimes in Okinawa

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki meets the press at the prefectural government headquarters in Naha on Friday as the central Japanese government vowed information-sharing with local governments "to the extent possible" after angering Okinawa over its failure to report alleged sexual assault cases involving U.S. military members based in the southern island prefecture.

The Japanese government on Friday vowed information-sharing with local governments "to the extent possible," after angering Okinawa over its failure to report alleged sexual assault cases involving U.S. military members based in the southern island prefecture.

In the wake of recent prosecutions and arrests of U.S. military personnel for sex-related crimes, Japanese Foreign Ministry's top bureaucrat Masataka Okano expressed the central government's desire to discuss with the U.S. government concrete measures to prevent such incidents from occurring, according to the ministry.

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, who met Okano on Friday, said he is "seriously concerned" by recent allegations against American service members and committed to work with Japan to ensure they maintain "the highest standards" of conduct, the ministry said.

The latest development followed revelations of two cases in late June -- one involving a U.S. Air Force serviceman indicted in March for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor, and another involving a U.S. Marine arrested in May on suspicion of attempted rape resulting in injury. They were revealed through local media reporting.

Local police did not disclose the two incidents, citing the need to protect the victims' privacy. The Foreign Ministry was aware of them but refrained from providing the information to the Okinawa prefectural government, taking the police's decision into account.

At a press conference Friday, Japan's top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi underscored the importance of considering a "swift response" in information-sharing when it comes to cases in Okinawa, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.

Starting Friday, the central government will notify municipalities of any crimes allegedly committed by U.S. military members "without exception," he said.

"On top of that, the information to be conveyed will be provided to the extent possible on a case-by-case basis from the perspective of protecting victims' privacy," the chief Cabinet secretary who doubles as the minister in charge of mitigating the impact of U.S. forces in Okinawa, added.

Hayashi said the information will be provided "after the case is disposed of" by investigative authorities.

Investigative authorities will pass on the information to the Foreign Ministry, which will then convey it to the Defense Ministry before it is reported to the local government.

But he noted that such communication could be halted when the information is "inappropriately handled."

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki welcomed the announcement from the central government, calling it "a step forward."

Crimes committed by U.S. service members and nonmilitary personnel have been a constant source of grievance for locals.

Emanuel told reporters after meeting Okano, "The United States and the United States' armed forces can do better."

"Whatever we're doing as it relates to training and education, it's self-evident it's not working. So therefore we have to change it, update it."

He expressed his desire that an upcoming security meeting involving the two countries' foreign and defense ministers, expected to be held in Tokyo, will serve as a chance to announce "whatever changes as it relates to both the training and education and the transparency with the community."

© KYODO