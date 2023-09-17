Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Relative arrested over murder of ramen shop owner in Yokohama

3 Comments
YOKOHAMA

Kanagawa prefectural police have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 33-year-old ramen shop owner in Yokohama on Friday.

Police said the suspect, Akihito Ohashi, is a relative of the victim, Hiroki Ohashi, and that he was detained Sunday at a hotel in Nagoya, Kyodo News reported.

Police said Ohashi has admitted to the crime and quoted him as saying there had been trouble between the victim and himself for sometime. Akihito worked at the eatery, police said.

The victim was found by his mother at around 7:15 p.m. Friday at the eatery in Konan Ward. Ohashi’s mother told police she had tried to call him several times in the afternoon but had been unable to reach him, so she went to his restaurant.

When she found his body, she asked a passerby to call 119. Ohashi was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Ohashi, when found by his mother, was lying on the floor in his small eatery which has counter seats only. He had been stabbed in the back and stomach. A bloodstained knife, belonging to the victim, was on the floor.

Ohashi’s eatery had been open on Friday but after lunch had apparently closed. Akihito was working at the restaurant that day.

Police said street surveillance camera footage showed Akihito checking into the hotel in Nagoya on Sunday.

Now THAT's a surprise....NOT.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Dispute over ramen business, ramen business can be really dangerous business now.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

So the police knew exactly who they were looking for within an hour.... but didn't inform the public.... as is often the case in Japan.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

