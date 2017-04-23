Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Relatives mark 5th anniversary of fatal reckless driving case in Kameoka

KYOTO

Relatives of two children and a pregnant woman who were killed on April 23, 2012, when a car hit a group of elementary school children and adults in Kameoka, Kyoto Prefecture, gathered at the scene Sunday to offer prayers and place flowers, Fuji TV reported.

Seven other children were seriously hurt when the car, driven by an 18-year-old youth without a license, crashed into the nine youngsters and one adult.

Yukihi Matsumura, 26, who was seven months pregnant, Nao Yokoyama, 8, and Mao Odani, 7, were killed in the incident which happened at around 8 a.m. as the children were being taken to school. Matsumura's unborn baby also died in the incident.

The children and Matsumura were walking along the side of a curved one-way road when the minicar failed to make a left curve and hit them.

The driver and his two passengers had been joyriding since the night before. He told police that he dozed off at the wheel. He was sentenced to eight years in prison in February 2013.

The driver's two passengers -- two 18-year-old youths -- were also arrested because they knew their friend did not have a driver's license and did nothing about it.

© Japan Today

