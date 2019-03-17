Relatives of victims of Tokyo subway sarin gas attack meet

Relatives of victims of the Tokyo subway sarin gas attack carried out by the Aum Shinrikyo cult met on Saturday ahead of the 24th anniversary of the incident that left 13 people dead and more than 6,300 others injured.

Shizue Takahashi, 71, who heads a group of victims’ families, said the attack seemed like it “just happened yesterday,” Fuji TV reported. Takahashi’s husband Kazumasa was killed while on duty at Kasumigaseki Station on the morning of July 20, 1995.

The group said it was important that memories of what happened that day not be forgotten by future generations. Some members of the audience at Saturday’s event were not born at the time. One young woman said that she did not know much about the sarin gas attack until the executions last summer of all 13 members of Aum Shinrikyo who had been sentenced to death.

Takahashi said the executions have not made the painful memories go away and that victims’ relatives are still trying to cope with the loss.

