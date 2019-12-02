Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Japan Display employee accused of embezzling ¥578 mil dead in apparent suicide

2 Comments
TOKYO

A Japan Display employee accused of taking 578 million yen ($5.4 million) of company money through fake deals died in an apparent suicide, according to Japanese media reports.

Police and Japan Display Inc declined to comment on the reports Monday.

NHK and other outlets cited unidentified investigators as saying the man was found unconscious at a Tokyo hotel on Friday and died at a hospital. Asahi Shimbun reported the fired employee left a note saying, "I apologize with my death."

The Tokyo-based maker of displays said in November that the worker had been fired and that it had filed a criminal complaint against him. It said the employee made the illicit payments over four years and the losses were discovered through a whistleblower.

It said in a separate statement last week that the employee claimed he was following orders. The company said it had expanded the investigation to the years before 2018.

Japan Display has apologized to shareholders, customers and other parties for the scandal.

The company was formed in 2012, when Japanese rivals Sony Corp, Toshiba Corp and Hitachi combined their display operations.

It has racked up red ink for the last five years and has been seeking help from various backers, including the government-supported Innovation Network Corp of Japan.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Ok but what about the outstanding balance? If the company recovers this money where does it go? I'm sure it won't be into my bank account.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Unfortunate or convenient for someone higher up?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 30-Dec 1

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Reasons Japan is a Budget Traveler’s Dream Destination

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Naruko Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 15 Winter Illuminations For 2019-2020

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 48, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #57: Engrish Mistake Offers Restaurant Customers a Free Wife

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Blues

Alone In Tokyo: 5 Tips To Get Through The Solo Foreigner Blues

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon