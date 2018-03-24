Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Residents demonstrate against successor group to Aum cult

1 Comment
TOKYO

More than 200 people living near a Tokyo base of the main successor to the Aum Shinrikyo cult took to the streets Saturday demanding the group disbands, with the execution of its guru and a number of former disciples seemingly imminent.

The residents marched around the Adachi Ward compound owned by Aleph, led by Adachi Mayor Yayoi Kondo who held a banner reading, "Absolutely against Aum."

The demonstration was planned to coincide with the recent 23rd anniversary of the 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway system that killed 13 people and injured over 6,200, the worst of multiple attacks and crimes carried out by Aum followers.

Aum renamed itself Aleph in 2000 and two additional splinter groups formed. The Public Security Intelligence Agency continued to monitor the groups, believing they are still under the influence of Aum founder Shoko Asahara who remains on death row along with 12 former disciples.

Residents of Kawaguchi, a Saitama Prefecture city adjoining Adachi Ward, and some from Tokyo's Setagaya Ward where a facility of one of the splinter groups is located, joined Saturday's demonstration.

According to the agency, the three groups have 1,650 followers in Japan, with 1,470 of them Aleph members.

The 13 death row inmates could be hanged anytime as the Aum-related trials over a series of crimes that left 29 people dead concluded in January.

"I'm worried what could happen after the executions," said Hisashi Mizukami, who represents a group of Adachi residents protesting Aleph. "We will remain vigilant."

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Apr 21st (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

May be the citizenry can acheive what their politicians have lacked the balls to.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

History

Wakasa

GaijinPot Travel

Shopping

Shimizu Port

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Careers

Savvy Spotlight: TELL Lifeline Director Vickie Skorji

Savvy Tokyo

8 of the Coolest Movie Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Sponsored Post

Explore English Teaching Opportunities in Japan with EduCareer

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Luxury Living

A Magical Night for Fathers and Daughters

Insight Japan Today