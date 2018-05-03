Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Residents remember newspaper reporter killed in 1987 attack

KOBE

Residents of the city of Nishinomiya paid tribute Thursday on the 31st anniversary of the murder of an Asahi Shimbun reporter who was shot in 1987 by a shotgun-wielding man who stormed the national daily's local bureau.

"It is important that we pass on the lesson from the incident to younger generations so that he will live on in our hearts," said Hideo Kitamura, a 68-year-old former civil servant from the Hyogo Prefecture city who visits the bureau every year to offer a prayer.

On May 3, 1987, a man in a ski mask intruded into the daily's Hanshin bureau, shooting Tomohiro Kojiri and his colleague with a shotgun. Kojiri died of gunshot wounds, while his colleague Hyoe Inukai sustained serious injuries.

Sekihotai, which police believe was a right-wing extremist group, claimed responsibility for the attack. The assailant escaped the scene of the shooting and was never identified.

The group also claimed responsibility for other attacks and an attempted bombing of Asahi Shimbun facilities between 1987 and 1988. The statute of limitations for the slaying passed in 2002 and those for the other attacks in 2003.

"It is regrettable that he died when he had a bright future as a journalist. Even though I was not born when the incident occurred, I want this world to be a place where we can speak freely," said a 28-year-old childcare worker.

Tsutae Furukawa, managing editor of the daily's Osaka bureau, visited Kojiri's grave in Hiroshima Prefecture with other Asahi Shimbun officials.

"The case is never closed as far as we are concerned, and it should never be forgotten. It is our job to seek out truths in the interest of people's right to know without yielding to violence or pressure," Furukawa said.

