Resona Bank hit again by suspected cyberattack

Resona Bank said Tuesday that its internet banking service for individual clients has come under its second suspected cyberattack in recent days.

The bank said transactions were suspended at around 5:30 p.m., indicating that it may be the victim of a distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS attack, in which networks are overwhelmed by data from multiple sources over a short period.

The move comes after the bank experienced a similar cyberattack late last year, before restoring its internet banking services. During the previous disruption, Resona Bank confirmed no customer information was inappropriately accessed.

A slew of Japanese companies, including Mizuho Bank and Japan Airlines, have allegedly come under DDoS attacks recently.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused," Resona Bank said.

