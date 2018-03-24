Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Restaurant owned by Akie Abe receives threats

TOKYO

A restaurant opened by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife Akie has received two threats by mail this month, police said Saturday.

The threats, on postcards, came by mail on March 15 and March 22, Fuji TV reported. Police said the first one was handwritten, while the second one was printed.

Police did not divulge the exact contents of the postcards except to say they consisted of threats to commit acts of violence against the restaurant.

The prime minister’s wife opened the Japanese-style pub serving organic vegetables in 2012.

She has become a key figure in a cronyism scandal about a murky state land sale affecting her husband. The Finance Ministry admitted last week that it falsified its settlement documents over the deal by deleting references to  Akie Abe and other lawmakers.

That should be off limits

0 ( +0 / -0 )

