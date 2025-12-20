Restaurant owner injured, robbed of ¥530,000 in Kobe

A 41-year-old Filipino restaurant owner was assaulted and robbed of 500,000 yen as she was walking home on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:20 a.m., TV Asahi reported. Police said the woman, who owns a restaurant in Chuo Ward, told them she was walking home when a man on a bicycle approached her from behind and stole her handbag containing approximately 530,000 yen in cash.

The woman fell during a scuffle with the man and suffered an injury to her right knee.

The incident occurred near Sannomiya, in the center of Kobe.

