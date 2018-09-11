Retired police officers post ¥2 mil reward in Osaka fugitive case

A life-size photo of Junya Hida is seen in Osaka.

It has been one month since rape and robbery suspect Junya Hida, 30, escaped from a police station in Tondabayashi, Osaka Prefecture, after he was left alone in a room following a meeting with his lawyer.

A 2 million yen reward is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to Hida’s capture. The reward money is the sum of voluntary contributions from retired police officers in Osaka. According to police, this is a very rare case of a cash reward being provided by retired police officers.

Police have also set up large posters showing a full-size picture of Hida at 20 places around Osaka.

Anyone with any information on Hida’s whereabouts is asked to call the toll-free number 0120-224-110.

© Japan Today