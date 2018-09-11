Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A life-size photo of Junya Hida is seen in Osaka. Photo: YOUTUBE
crime

Retired police officers post ¥2 mil reward in Osaka fugitive case

0 Comments
OSAKA

It has been one month since rape and robbery suspect Junya Hida, 30, escaped from a police station in Tondabayashi, Osaka Prefecture, after he was left alone in a room following a meeting with his lawyer.

A 2 million yen reward is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to Hida’s capture. The reward money is the sum of voluntary contributions from retired police officers in Osaka. According to police, this is a very rare case of a cash reward being provided by retired police officers.

Police have also set up large posters showing a full-size picture of Hida at 20 places around Osaka.

Anyone with any information on Hida’s whereabouts is asked to call the toll-free number 0120-224-110.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

5 Tips for Introducing Your Japanese Partner to Your Parents

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 15-17

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Osaka Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

How To Read And Understand Your Japanese Health Check Report

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

12 Breathtakingly Beautiful Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog