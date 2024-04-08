Revenge porn consultations reach record high 1,812 cases in 2023

A National Police Agency report says that the number of revenge porn consultations where an ex-partner leaked nude photos of their former boyfriend or girlfriend reached a record high 1,812 cases in 2023.

This figure is an increase of 4.9% from the previous year and the seventh consecutive year that has seen a rise in revenge porn cases, the NPA said in the report released on Monday, Kyodo News reported.

Among the cases, more than 20% of perpetrators were acquaintances or friends who met their victims online. The NPA report says the increased use of social media sites has contributed to this record rise.

The predominant consultation with 769 cases involved perpetrators possessing or filming sexually explicit videos. This was followed by 676 cases where the victim was threatened with having the images released to the public. Another 374 cases involved the victim having these compromising images publicized, while 253 cases reported the perpetrator sending these images to the victim. The remaining 72 consultations concerned perpetrators hinting they were “possibly in possession” of sexually explicit images.

Kyoto Prefectural Police received the most complaints nationwide with 143 cases, followed by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department with 136, and Osaka Prefectural Police with 133 cases.

The largest number of perpetrators were romantic partners (48.6%), including ex-boyfriends and girlfriends. The second highest number were those people who had met their victims online.

