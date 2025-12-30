Revised anti-stalking law comes into effect

The revised Stalking Prevention Law, enacted during the extraordinary Diet session that finished on Dec 17, went into effect on Tuesday.

The revisions will allow police to issue "warnings" to suspected stalkers without a request from victims, among other measures.

Regarding Bluetooth tags, the use of GPS devices for nonconsensual location tracking has already been banned under a previous revision of the anti-stalking law in 2021, but the use of Bluetooth tags, which are usually attached to valuable items to help users locate them via smartphones, had not been restricted.

Stalkers have increasingly taken advantage of the tagging service in recent years. There were 196 consultations involving such tags in 2023 and 370 in 2024, according to the National Police Agency's data.

Violators will be subject to warnings and injunctions under the Stalking Prevention Law.

Police will also be able to request third parties, such as private investigators, to refrain from providing stalker victims' personal information to suspects.

The revised anti-stalking law encourages not only neighbors of victims but also their employers and schools to help secure their safety, following cases of stalkers visiting victims' schools and workplaces.

