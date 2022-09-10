Reward period extended for information that will help solve 26-year-old murder case

The National Police Agency has extended the reward period by one year for information that will help solve the 1996 murder of a 21-year-old woman.

Junko Kobayashi, a Sophia University student, was bound and stabbed to death inside her house which was then torched, in Katsushika Ward on Sept 9, 1996. Police have questioned more than 75,000 people and followed up on over 1,100 leads but have yet to come close to identifying a suspect or suspects.

The murder is believed to have taken place at around 3.55 p.m. Around this time, a man in an ocher-colored raincoat was seen standing outside Kobayashi’s home in the rain without an umbrella, staring up at the second floor.

In addition, type A blood was found in DNA at the crime scene, which police believe came from a hand or arm injury sustained by the murderer.

Police have offered a 3 million yen reward for information leading to an arrest. The family of the victim has also offered a further 5 million yen.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Kameari police station at 03-3607-0110 or 03-3607-9051.

