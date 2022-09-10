Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department
crime

Reward period extended for information that will help solve 26-year-old murder case

0 Comments
TOKYO

The National Police Agency has extended the reward period by one year for information that will help solve the 1996 murder of a 21-year-old woman.

Junko Kobayashi, a Sophia University student, was bound and stabbed to death inside her house which was then torched, in Katsushika Ward on Sept 9, 1996. Police have questioned more than 75,000 people and followed up on over 1,100 leads but have yet to come close to identifying a suspect or suspects.

The murder is believed to have taken place at around 3.55 p.m. Around this time, a man in an ocher-colored raincoat was seen standing outside Kobayashi’s home in the rain without an umbrella, staring up at the second floor.

In addition, type A blood was found in DNA at the crime scene, which police believe came from a hand or arm injury sustained by the murderer.

Police have offered a 3 million yen reward for information leading to an arrest. The family of the victim has also offered a further 5 million yen.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Kameari police station at 03-3607-0110 or 03-3607-9051.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Following Junichiro Tanizaki, One of Japan’s Greatest Writers

GaijinPot Blog

The Pros and Cons of Living on Tokyo’s Outskirts

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Yamanote Line

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Summoning Our Inner Child

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Cool Things to Do in Aomori City

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Affordable Japanese Goods to Elevate Your Self-Care Sunday

Savvy Tokyo

Melissa Uchiyama Director of Tokyo Kids Write

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Nature-Themed Activities to Try on Japan’s Amami Oshima Island

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Japanese ‘Compliments’ That Can Sound Off To Foreigners

Savvy Tokyo