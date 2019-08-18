Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Road rage suspect Fumio Miyazaki arrives at Toride police station in Ibaraki Prefecture on Sunday night. Photo: KYODO
crime

Road rage suspect arrested after dashboard camera records assault

MITO

A 43-year-old man was arrested Sunday after a dashboard camera captured him assaulting another driver on an expressway in eastern Japan this month, police said.

Fumio Miyazaki was put on a wanted list after the road rage incident, which followed a number of reports since last month of reckless driving linked to the same vehicle.

Miyazaki is suspected of blocking the car driven by a 24-year-old man with his own vehicle on the Joban Expressway in Moriya, Ibaraki Prefecture, around 6:15 a.m. on Aug 10.

He allegedly punched the man in the face several times while shouting something like "I'll kill you," the police said. The incident was recorded by the dashboard camera in the victim's car.

After receiving a criminal complaint from the man, the police put Miyazaki on a nationwide wanted list on Friday.

Miyazaki, a resident of Osaka, owns a condominium building he took over from a relative, and runs real estate and consultancy businesses, according to social media accounts in his name.

Local residents said he had previously been involved in altercations with neighbors.

Police said Miyazaki had resisted arrest when they apprehended him on a street in Osaka, saying, "Let me turn myself in."

He has admitted to punching the 24-year-old driver, according to investigative sources.

At the time of the incident, Miyazaki was driving a sport utility vehicle loaned by a car dealer in Yokohama as his own car was being repaired.

Acquaintances of Miyazaki returned the SUV to the dealer on Aug 11 and the police confiscated it on Thursday.

Reckless driving incidents linked to the same SUV were reported last month in Aichi and Shizuoka prefectures and the police are investigating Miyazaki's possible involvement in those cases.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Glad they got the p.o.s watched the clips on the news last week guys unstable to say the least. Please ban him from driving for life at the least jpolice.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Several cases of reckless driving were recorded but the possibility is high that Mr Miyazaki committed other crimes.

The incident in Ibaraki where the victim was punched multiple times in the face was particularly despicable.

He deserves a massive fine and jail time...

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I suspect he is on drugs.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"...owns a condominium building he took over from a relative"

He got the building from his mother; he is a slumlord, and thinks nothing of stepping on people he deems lesser than himself. He shoved all his tenants' bicycles aside so that he could park his Mercedes in the bike parking area.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

