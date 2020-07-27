Road rage suspect goes on trial for assault

A 44-year-old man went on trial Monday for assault following a road rage incident on an expressway in Ibaraki Prefecture last August.

In the opening session at the Mito District Court, prosecutors said that Fumio Miyazaki blocked a car driven by a 24-year-old man with his own vehicle on the Joban Expressway in Moriya, Ibaraki Prefecture, at around 6:15 a.m. on Aug 10.

He punched the man in the face several times while shouting something like "I'll kill you.” The incident was recorded by the dashboard camera in the victim's car.

Miyazaki, who lived in Osaka, was put on a wanted list, after his vehicle was identified as being involved in a number of reckless driving incidents in Aichi and Shizuoka prefectures.

Miyazaki told the court that he once had to stop abruptly after the car in front of him stopped suddenly, Fuji TV reported. After that, he said he wanted other drivers to know what it was like to have someone do that to them.

© Japan Today