crime

Road rage suspect sent to prosecutors after bottle-throwing incident on Nagoya Expressway

NAGOYA

A 44-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Law in a road rage case has been sent to prosecutors in Nagoya.

According to police, the unidentified suspect, who is a self-employed resident of Nagoya City’s Minami Ward, threw a plastic bottle at a car behind him while traveling along the Nagoya Expressway’s outbound lane at around 4:30 p.m. on April 30. The bottle did not hit the vehicle and no injuries were reported. 

Police said the suspect had been driving in an erratic manner and tailgating a car. He passed the car and got in front of it, at which point the driver of the second car honked his horn. The suspect then leaned out of his window and threw a PET bottle back at the car behind him.

Police said the suspect has admitted to the charge and said he got mad because the driver of the car he passed honked his horn at him.

