Robbery at Tokyo apartment leaves one suspect dead; 4 get away

One man was stabbed to death after he and four other men forced their way into an apartment in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district on Tuesday. The resident of the apartment stabbed the intruder in the neck during a struggle.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. in the apartment on the 9th floor of a building in Higashi-Ikebukuro, Kyodo News reported. Police said the resident is a Chinese man in his 40s, who is a company president. A female employee was also in the apartment at the time.

The woman said the five men gained admittance by pretending to be from a gas company and that they were wearing workmen's clothing. The resident told police that after the men entered the apartment, there was a scuffle, during which he stabbed one of them in the neck with a pair of scissors. The others overpowered him. He and his employee had their arms and legs bound with tape.

The intruders stole one million yen in cash, ATM cards, four bankbooks and several cell phones and fled the apartment, leaving the dead man behind.

The company president suffered minor injuries during the robbery.

Police said they are trying to identify the dead man who appeared to be in his 20s.

