crime

Robbery suspect escapes from police hospital in Tokyo

1 Comment
TOKYO

A man who was arrested on suspicion of robbery escaped from a police hospital in Tokyo’s Nakano Ward on Sunday morning.

According to police, the suspect, a Korean man in his 60s, escaped from the hospital at around 6:45 a.m.

The man was arrested on suspicion of robbing a pub at around 2:20 a.m. on Aug 13. He broke a collarbone while fleeing from police. He had been at the hospital since his arrest and was not due to be moved until Aug 22.

Police said he escaped from a toilet on the hospital’s fifth floor while the officer on duty wasn’t looking. He is described as being 180 cms tall and was wearing a white T-shirt and blue pants at the time of his escape.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
the suspect, a Korean man in his 60s

he escaped from a toilet on the hospital’s fifth floor

Amazing I almost respect the guy were he not have committed a crime beforehand.

Stil very impressive for that age!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

