Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn accompanied by his wife Carole Ghosn, are seen outside their residence in Tokyo ion March 8. Photo: REUTERS file
crime

Ghosn, suffering from kidney failure, was arrested illegally: defense document

0 Comments
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO

Carlos Ghosn's "illegal" arrest has interrupted his care for chronic kidney failure, which the former Nissan Motor boss suffers from as a result of treatment for high cholesterol, his defense alleged in documents seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The documents, prepared by Ghosn's defense team after he was arrested for the fourth time by Tokyo prosecutors last week and the details of which have not been previously reported, allege his arrest was designed to halt the defense's preparation and force a confession.

Tokyo prosecutors declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The prosecutors re-arrested last Thursday Ghosn at his Tokyo residence where he had been staying following his release on a$9 million bail. He has since been returned to a detention center where he previously spent more than 100 days. Prosecutors arrested him on suspicion of enriching himself at a cost of $5 million to Nissan.

Ghosn has denied all allegations against him and said he is the victim of a boardroom coup.

"This arrest is illegal," the defense said in one of the documents, dated April 5, the day after he was re-arrested.

Ghosn has high cholesterol and, as a result of treatment, suffers from chronic kidney failure and rhabdomyolysis, the defence said. Rhabdomyolysis is a syndrome where muscle fibers release their contents into the blood stream.

Interrupting his treatment for the "convenience of prosecutors' investigation" was "inhuman", the defense said in the document.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Investing in Japanese Real Estate for Permanent Residents of Japan

Apr 13th (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

0 Comments
Login to comment

.

So how come this is just revealed now, if his condition is CHRONIC?

.

I wasn't an issue before.

.

He said he was doing 'fine"

.

I live with a partner who has chronic kidney failure - and, it is a treatable disease .

.

Especially , rhabdomyolysis is treatable - even in detention.

,

1 ( +1 / -0 )

.

Japan ranks with the best in the world in medical care - and having lived in Japan with a partner who has

.

.chronic kidney failure - Ghosn will be able to avail himself of the best state-of-art medical care - and may even

.

reverse the disease.

.

He still has to face the allegations.

.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Culture

Starbucks Japan Launching New Frappuccinos with Ridiculous Hashtag Names

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Health & Beauty

5 Of The Best Places To Get A Maternity Massage In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Visual Novels: What They Are and 5 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Oshi Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Earning Extra Income for English Teachers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Lifestyle

Love In Japan: Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES