Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Uruguay rugby players assault staff, damage Kumamoto restaurant

8 Comments
KUMAMOTO

Two players from the Uruguay team tackled a staff member and damaged property at a nightclub in southwestern Japan during a drinking session following their final game of the Rugby World Cup, police said Wednesday.

The police are investigating the alleged assault and questioned the players before they left Japan with the rest of the team. Meanwhile, the club is considering filing a criminal complaint.

A group of players and others linked to the team visited the club called Bacon Egg in the city of Kumamoto in the early hours of Monday following their 35-13 loss to Wales at Kumamoto Stadium, according to the club and other sources.

One player tackled a male staffer standing by the entrance, who was later diagnosed with a minor back injury. Security camera footage showed the man being shoved about two meters back, the sources said.

Several players engaged in antisocial behavior, including spilling drinks on DJ equipment, punching walls and mirrors, and tearing apart a stuffed bear, said the sources.

There were over 200 customers at the club when the police were called. It has been closed since the incident and expects to reopen Thursday.

A senior official from the tournament organizing committee has visited and apologized to its operator.

The two players have expressed remorse for their acts, according to the committee. The Uruguay team won one game and lost three at the tournament, finishing last their group and not reaching the quarterfinals.

"Even if it happened in their private time, their behavior is regrettable. As the organizing committee of the host country, we hope to address it in good faith," a committee official said.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

8 Comments
Login to comment

Why were they allowed to fly out?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Wondering why 200 customers didn't help stop the fray.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

@skaizun - Wondering why 200 customers didn't help stop the fray.

Why? Because it was a group of a dozen or so tanked up international rugby players, not a group of unruly salarymen. Would you jump in to stop them?

They should facing severe disciplinary action from the world cup comity and from their own rugby team management.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Sore losers

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Letting off some steam. Lolz

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

and tearing apart a stuffed bear

A crime for which they deserve punishment.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

They were drunk. They don’t remember what happened. Case closed.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

All should been arrested and fully-fledged prosecuted as anyone who break law in Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Parks & Gardens

Hitachi Seaside Park

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Netflix’s The Naked Director: A Dodgy Dive into Japanese Porn and “Real” Sex

GaijinPot Blog

Common Japanese Phrases To Help You Study JLPT N2 and N3 Grammar

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Scary Japanese Foods and Why You Should Try Them

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Theme Parks

Nagashima Spa Land

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

CBD Oil: A Guide To The Hemp Extract That’s Taking Over The Wellness World

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Halloween Events For 2019

Savvy Tokyo