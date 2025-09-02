 Japan Today
Image: iStock/kuremo
crime

S Korean man arrested for alleged murder of girlfriend in Tokyo

4 Comments
TOKYO

A 30-year-old South Korean man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of killing his girlfriend by slashing her throat in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward the previous day, police said.

Park Yongjun was detained at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Monday afternoon in connection with the killing of fellow South Korean Bang Ji Won, 40. He has so far refused to answer questions, police said.

Park and Bang were in a relationship, but the woman consulted the police on Friday saying she had been beaten after telling him she wanted to break up.

Officers advised Bang to stay at a home of an acquaintance while telling Park, who arrived in Tokyo earlier in August, to stay away from her.

The suspect was spotted around Bang's home on Saturday, prompting police to warn him against trying to contact her. The police escorted Park, who had a plane ticket to South Korea, to Haneda airport, but were unable to keep track of his whereabouts, they said.

Bang was found lying on a street covered in blood on Monday after visiting a building near the scene for work. She was unresponsive when taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
If the police were unable to keep track of Park’s whereabouts, how did they manage to arrest him?

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

The police escorted Park, who had a plane ticket to South Korea, to Haneda airport, but were unable to keep track of his whereabouts, they said.

It sounds like the police gave him a ride to the airport and let him out of the car, thinking he would be a good boy, hop on a plane and go back home.

If that's the case, the police have to take some responsibility for Bang's murder.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

The woman consulted the police on Friday saying she had been beaten after telling him she wanted to break up.

Why wasn't he arrested for assault? This foreign murder on Japanese soil could have been prevented.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

'Officer, I really need to go to the toilet'...

The police escorted Park, who had a plane ticket to South Korea, to Haneda airport, but were unable to keep track of his whereabouts, they said.

Soooo, they let him get away. Wow.

Then, they didn't tell Ms Bang that he was on the loose. Or, go and get her from her workplace and protect her until they found him, put him on the plane and banned him from ever coming into Japan again.

And he killed her.

That's some seriously incompetent police work.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

