S Korean man arrested for alleged murder of girlfriend in Tokyo

A 30-year-old South Korean man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of killing his girlfriend by slashing her throat in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward the previous day, police said.

Park Yongjun was detained at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Monday afternoon in connection with the killing of fellow South Korean Bang Ji Won, 40. He has so far refused to answer questions, police said.

Park and Bang were in a relationship, but the woman consulted the police on Friday saying she had been beaten after telling him she wanted to break up.

Officers advised Bang to stay at a home of an acquaintance while telling Park, who arrived in Tokyo earlier in August, to stay away from her.

The suspect was spotted around Bang's home on Saturday, prompting police to warn him against trying to contact her. The police escorted Park, who had a plane ticket to South Korea, to Haneda airport, but were unable to keep track of his whereabouts, they said.

Bang was found lying on a street covered in blood on Monday after visiting a building near the scene for work. She was unresponsive when taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

© KYODO