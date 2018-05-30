Newsletter Signup Register / Login
S Korean man served fresh arrest warrant over stabbing in Tokyo

TOKYO

A South Korean man was served a fresh arrest warrant Wednesday for the alleged attempted murder of a Japanese man who had just exited the NHK broadcasting center in Tokyo, police said.

Lee Jae Hyeon, 46, is suspected of stabbing a 48-year-old man in the neck while walking near the NHK broadcasting center in Shibuya Ward at around 9:30 p.m. on May 18. The wound in the man's neck is 15 centimeters long and 5 cm deep, and it is expected to take three months to heal, police said.

According to the police, Lee turned up at the Shibuya Police Station the following day and indicated his involvement in the stabbing. He was quoted as saying, "It is a message to Japanese media for their irresponsible reporting."

Lee told investigators that he attacked the man because he appeared to be of high social status. Lee has remained silent since the fresh arrest warrant was served, the police said, adding that the two men did not know each other.

The victim, a resident of Kanagawa Prefecture, is an employee of a video production company and frequently works for NHK, also known as Japan Broadcasting Corp.

Lee was arrested on suspicion of breaking immigration law when he appeared at the police station on May 19, police said.

The police verified Lee's confession through analyzing images captured by security cameras installed around the area where the incident took place.

Perhaps it's a Racist attack!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

I wonder how Korea media will react to this? Is there anyway to defend this man...?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The wound in the man's neck is 15 centimeters long and 5 cm deep,

That's not a stab! That is a cut/slice. 15 cm long is almost half the circumference of an ordinary neck? and 5 cm deep? Heesj, lucky to be alive.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

