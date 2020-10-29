Safe containing ¥22 million stolen from home in Ibaraki Prefecture

The home of a local government employee in Shimotsuma City, Ibaraki Prefecture, was robbed of a safe on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the safe contained about 22 million yen in cash, Sankei Shimbun reported. The 59-year-old owner of the safe contacted police about the robbery at around 11:30 a.m.

The man lives with his mother, wife and child. Police said he went out with his mother and child at around 8:30 a.m. His wife, who was outside the house for awhile, went back inside and noticed that a room had been ransacked and the safe was gone.

The safe, which weighs between 20 to 30 kilograms, was found pried open in a nearby grove. There was no cash inside.

