Safe containing ¥5 million stolen from residence in Osaka

A small safe containing 5 million yen in cash, as well as a luxury watch and other items were stolen from an apartment in Osaka early Saturday morning.

According to police, a resident of an apartment building in Nishi Ward called 110 at around 9 a.m. Saturday and said that the door to the apartment next door had been broken, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said a male company executive in his 40s lived in the apartment alone but he was not home at the time.

He later told police that besides the safe, a luxury watch valued at 550,000 yen, and 100,000 yen in cash that had not been in the safe, were missing.

Police said security camera footage taken near the apartment entrance showed three suspicious individuals leaving just before 4 a.m.

