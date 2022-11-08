Sagawa Express employee arrested for stalking by using info from customer list

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 38-year-old employee of Sagawa Express Co Ltd on suspicion of violating the anti-stalking law after he made harassing phone calls to a woman.

Police said Tetsunobu Takagi, a delivery driver, has admitted to calling the woman in her 30s at least eight times, Kyodo News reported, adding he told police he looked at the company’s customer list containing phone numbers.

According to police, Takagi randomly chose a female customer to call between Sept 5 and 11. The woman said the caller made such remarks as “Do you know who I am?” and “I want to see you, so let’s go on a date.”

Takagi was quoted by police as saying, “I wanted to become friends with the woman.”

Police said Takagi has also admitted committing similar offenses with other women customers so many times over the past five years that he can’t remember all the numbers he called.

He was arrested on Monday after an investigation was initiated by police following complaints from Sagawa customers,

© Japan Today