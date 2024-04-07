Saitama police officer arrested on suspicion of filming up high school girl’s skirt

Police in Yoshikawa, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 43-year-old police officer on suspicion of filming up the skirt of a high school girl.

According to police, Keita Nonaka, a sergeant at Kasukabe Police Station, used his smartphone camera to film up the girl’s skirt on an escalator at Yoshikawa Minami Station on the JR Musashino Line at around 10 p.m. on March 14, NHK reported.

A person nearby noticed Nonaka’s suspicious behavior and called police. Nonaka had left the scene when police arrived but apparently dropped his smartphone.

Police arrested Nonaka on Sunday and said he has admitted to the allegation.

