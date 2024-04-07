Saitama police officer arrested on suspicion of filming up high school girl’s skirt

Police in Yoshikawa, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 43-year-old police officer on suspicion of filming up the skirt of a high school girl.
According to police, Keita Nonaka, a sergeant at Kasukabe Police Station, used his smartphone camera to film up the girl’s skirt on an escalator at Yoshikawa Minami Station on the JR Musashino Line at around 10 p.m. on March 14, NHK reported.
A person nearby noticed Nonaka’s suspicious behavior and called police. Nonaka had left the scene when police arrived but apparently dropped his smartphone.
Police arrested Nonaka on Sunday and said he has admitted to the allegation.© Japan Today
11 Comments
sakurasuki
To protect and to serve, and little bit a peek.
Michael Machida
Police Officer in Japan? Say it isn't so!
indigo
Strangely, In Japan, everybody admitted to police allegations.
Police can fabricate any kind of story to arrest you. By default, the suspect always admitted the BS....
John
It sounds like he wanted to be caught of a crime and be fired. So he dropped his phone with photos.
BakabonPapa
Had to "cop" a look? Why not just visit a red light district while off duty?
Eastman
what kind of obsession is that?
filming skirts?
/dev/random
No, this story is about many things, but not about filming skirts.
Moonraker
Yet another story about delinquent cops for my collection.
wowyz
falseflagsteve
Oh no, not again. If it’s not a policeman it’s a school teacher. Why is going on these days?
shogun36
if you make a list of all the police in japan that have done a crime (convicted or just done in general without being recorded) since becoming a cop,
vs
a list of police that have not committed a crime at all,
which list would be longer?