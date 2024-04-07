Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Saitama police officer arrested on suspicion of filming up high school girl’s skirt

Police in Yoshikawa, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 43-year-old police officer on suspicion of filming up the skirt of a high school girl.

According to police, Keita Nonaka, a sergeant at Kasukabe Police Station, used his smartphone camera to film up the girl’s skirt on an escalator at Yoshikawa Minami Station on the JR Musashino Line at around 10 p.m. on March 14, NHK reported.

A person nearby noticed Nonaka’s suspicious behavior and called police. Nonaka had left the scene when police arrived but apparently dropped his smartphone.

Police arrested Nonaka on Sunday and said he has admitted to the allegation.

11 Comments
 officer on suspicion of filming up the skirt of a high school girl.

To protect and to serve, and little bit a peek.

-5 ( +13 / -18 )

Police Officer in Japan? Say it isn't so!

-6 ( +10 / -16 )

he has admitted to the allegation

Strangely, In Japan, everybody admitted to police allegations.

Police can fabricate any kind of story to arrest you. By default, the suspect always admitted the BS....

-11 ( +2 / -13 )

It sounds like he wanted to be caught of a crime and be fired. So he dropped his phone with photos.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Had to "cop" a look? Why not just visit a red light district while off duty?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

what kind of obsession is that?

filming skirts?

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

filming skirts?

No, this story is about many things, but not about filming skirts.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Yet another story about delinquent cops for my collection.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

"Police in Yoshikawa, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 43-year-old police officer on suspicion of filming up the skirt of a high school girl."

another "12" doing what they do best!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Oh no, not again. If it’s not a policeman it’s a school teacher. Why is going on these days?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

if you make a list of all the police in japan that have done a crime (convicted or just done in general without being recorded) since becoming a cop,

vs

a list of police that have not committed a crime at all,

which list would be longer?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

