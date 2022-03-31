Saitama police officer sent to prosecutors over video voyeurism

Police in Urawa, Saitama Prefecture, have fired a 23-year-old policeman for video voyeurism and sent his case to prosecutors.

According to Saitama prefectural police, the policeman, who works in the traffic division, made a master key which he used to enter a dorm shared by two female police officers in their 20s on at least seven occasions between last October and Jan 5, Saitama Shimbun reported. He placed a spy camera in the room of one of the women and filmed her getting undressed. The woman found the camera on Jan 5 and reported it to her boss.

The officer told police he made the key to the women’s dorm after reading how to do it on the internet.

Police quoted the officer, who was fired on Thursday, as saying he got a thrill out of watching women undress and seeing their underwear

