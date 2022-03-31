Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Saitama police officer sent to prosecutors over video voyeurism

1 Comment
SAITAMA

Police in Urawa, Saitama Prefecture, have fired a 23-year-old policeman for video voyeurism and sent his case to prosecutors.

According to Saitama prefectural police, the policeman, who works in the traffic division, made a master key which he used to enter a dorm shared by two female police officers in their 20s on at least seven occasions between last October and Jan 5, Saitama Shimbun reported. He placed a spy camera in the room of one of the women and filmed her getting undressed. The woman found the camera on Jan 5 and reported it to her boss.

The officer told police he made the key to the women’s dorm after reading how to do it on the internet.

Police quoted the officer, who was fired on Thursday, as saying he got a thrill out of watching women undress and seeing their underwear

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

More of ‘Japan’s Finest’ attempting to break into undercover work?

The [ex?] officer told police he made the key to the women’s dorm after reading how to do it on the internet.” -
3 ( +3 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Traveling with Japanese In-Laws: What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tsukuba Express

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 National Parks Where You Can Explore Japan’s Great Outdoors

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Mar. 28-Apr. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Aogashima: A Natural Paradise, a Part of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping And Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Oshima, Niijima and Kozushima: 3 Distinct Cultures of Tokyo Far from the City

GaijinPot Blog

5 Unique Ways To Celebrate Cherry Blossoms This Season In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Health

10 Japanese Superfoods to Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog