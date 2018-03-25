Saitama policeman arrested for abusing 3-month-old daughter

Police in Saitama city said Sunday they have arrested a 25-year-old police officer on suspicion of abusing his three-month-old daughter.

According to police, Tsutomu Ikui, an officer with the Kumagaya police department community affairs division, violently shook his daughter at their apartment at around noon on March 22, Fuji TV reported. When the child started hyperventilating, Ikui called 119.

The child was taken to hospital where she was diagnosed as having suffered a brain hemorrhage. Hospital officials notified police of possible abuse.

Police said Ikui, whose wife was out at the time, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he got irritated with his daughter because she wouldn’t stop crying. He said he lost his temper and shook his daughter about 10 times.

The child remained in a coma on Sunday.

