crime

Saitama policeman charged with fatal abuse of 3-month-old daughter

SAITAMA

A 25-year-old Saitama prefectural police officer, who was arrested on suspicion of abusing his three-month-old daughter, has been charged with causing injury resulting in death after the child died.

According to police, Tsutomu Ikui, an officer with the Kumagaya police department community affairs division, violently shook his daughter at their apartment at around noon on March 22, Fuji TV reported. When the child started hyperventilating, Ikui called 119.

The child was taken to hospital where she was diagnosed  as having suffered a brain hemorrhage. Hospital officials notified police of possible abuse.

Police said Ikui, whose wife was out at the time, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he got irritated with his daughter because she wouldn’t stop crying. He said he lost his temper and shook his daughter about 10 times.

The child remained in a coma and died late Sunday night.

