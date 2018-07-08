Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Same man suspected in 3 attempted convenience store robberies in Chiba Pref

CHIBA

Police in Chiba Prefecture are looking for a knife-wielding man who attempted to rob three convenience stores in Narita City on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Police believe the same man may have attempted to rob the three stores, Sankei Shimbun reported. Nobody was injured in the robbery attempts.

According to police reports, just before 6 p.m. on Friday, a man armed with a box-cutter knife entered the 7-Eleven Shimonamegawa store in Narita City. He threatened the store manager and demanded he hand over cash. When the manager press an alarm to alert police, the would-be thief fled without taking anything.

Just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, a man unsuccessfully tried to rob a convenience store in Funakata and then 20 minutes later, a store 10 kilometers away in Kozunomori. In both incidences, the store staff resisted his threats, causing the man to again flee the scene empty-handed.

The suspect is described as being in his 20s, 175 cm tall, of slender build and was wearing gray clothing from head-to-toe along with a black face mask.

If you can’t even rob a combini once, then you are a loser. To fail three times you are a loser, a failure and an idiot.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

