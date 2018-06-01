Sapling descended from A-bomb-exposed tree stolen from Kyoto

A sapling descended from a tree exposed to the atomic bombing of Hiroshima has been stolen after it was planted in Kyoto, an official involved in the planting said Thursday.

According to the organizer, some 50 local children planted two saplings about 20 centimeters tall on Sunday, but one of them was found uprooted and missing Monday evening.

The parent tree, located around 1.3 kilometers from the ground zero of the 1945 bombing of the western Japan city, was damaged by the explosion but still sprouted the following year.

The saplings were planted in Kyoto in the hope of reflecting the spirit of peace in the community.

"We are really shocked," said Tadashi Hirata, chief of the Airinkan Kenshu Center, which provides support for disabled people and organized the tree planting.

Hirata added that he filed a report with local police on Tuesday about the suspected theft.

