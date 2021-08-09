Sapporo man arrested for kidnapping 14-year-old girl he met on social media

Police have arrested a 36-year-old Sapporo man on suspicion of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl who lives in Chiba Prefecture.

Police said Fumio Botani, a security guard, was arrested at his home in Minami Ward, Sapporo, Kyodo News reported. According to police reports, Botani lured the girl from her home on August 1. He took her to his residence where he kept her until his arrest on Aug 6.

Police in Noda, Chiba, were contacted by the girl’s mother when she failed to return home on Aug 1. The girl called her mother on Aug 5 and told her where she was. Police from Chiba flew to Sapporo and found the two at New Chitose Airport.

Police said the girl was unharmed and are questioning her and Botani on the circumstances that led to her being taken to Sapporo.

