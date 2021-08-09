Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Sapporo man arrested for kidnapping 14-year-old girl he met on social media

3 Comments
SAPPORO

Police have arrested a 36-year-old Sapporo man on suspicion of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl who lives in Chiba Prefecture.

Police said Fumio Botani, a security guard, was arrested at his home in Minami Ward, Sapporo, Kyodo News reported. According to police reports, Botani lured the girl from her home on August 1. He took her to his residence where he kept her until his arrest on Aug 6.

Police in Noda, Chiba, were contacted by the girl’s mother when she failed to return home on Aug 1. The girl called her mother on Aug 5 and told her where she was. Police from Chiba flew to Sapporo and found the two at New Chitose Airport.

Police said the girl was unharmed and are questioning her and Botani on the circumstances that led to her being taken to Sapporo.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Sickening, lock him up for a long time.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Does it have to be called 'Sapporo Man'? That makes the entire Sapporo doesn't feel good.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Don’t fall for it !! - There is an ‘absolutely insidious’ emerging element, ‘on the fringe of the rainbow’, that are trying to desensitize society and blur the time-honored lines about ‘love’ & consensual age. Now that some minorities are gaining acceptance, “*these sick beasts” are now trying to superimpose their “butterfly of big & small, pink & blue hearts” over *the rainbow flag.

“Police said the girl was unharmed and are questioning her and Botani on the circumstances that led to her being taken to Sapporo.”

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #142: Keep Your Pets Safe in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Mountain Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Olympic Agora: A View of the Olympics Through Art

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Playing Doubles: How Naomi Osaka and Japan Are Coming to Terms with Each Other

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

5 Incredible Mountains to Hike in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Soften The Blow: How to Make Your Japanese Sound More Polite

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #1

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog