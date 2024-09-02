Sapporo man arrested for possession of 33 handguns; says he bought them for fun

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of violating the Firearms and Swords Control Law for illegally possessing 33 handguns and imitation handguns at his home.
Police said the suspect, Rinichi Kuronuma, a company employee, told them he bought the guns just for fun, NHK reported.
According to a joint investigation by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department and Hokkaido Prefectural Police, Kuronuma acquired five handguns and 28 imitation handguns in June this year without any special reason permitted by law. The case came to light as a result of an investigation by a police cyber patrol unit.
The handguns are believed to have been made in the United States and Belgium. Kuronuma kept them in his garage along with more than 100 other guns and hunting rifles. No live ammunition was found.
Police quoted Kuronuma as saying "I have been buying the guns as a hobby for 15 years. I wasn’t going to use them to hurt anyone. I have never fired any of them.”
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is continuing to investigate how he obtained the guns.© Japan Today
12 Comments
garypen
I didn't realize replicas were illegal, as I have seen them advertised here. Airsoft that look like real handguns, as well.
Random
It’s all fun until you shoot somebody’s eye out.
Fighto!
Good for the Sapporo Police and the cyber patrol in arresting this man.
Japan is pretty safe in terms of gun crime - and definitely does not want to go down the route of America with easy access to guns, and murders connected to them.
Garthgoyle
Make an example of him. Hit him with the max number of years in jail stated by the law. Don't let this country turn into another murica.
nandakandamanda
Police cyber patrol unit?
albaleo
Are those other guns legal? It sounds a little strange.
NCIS Reruns
A couple of years ago they banned crossbows too. Not sure about slingshots, but anything that flings or fires a projectile is likely to bring the constabulary.
Out of curiosity I looked up "drive by shooting" -- which I don't think has ever occurred (yet) in this country. Here's how to say it in Japanese.
I was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting.
私は車からの発砲で集中攻撃に巻き込まれた
(Watashi wa kuruma kara no happo de shuchu kogeki ni maki komareta)
sakurasuki
@garypen
It just for good PR for people who caught him, the actual one only 5, while 28 are imitations. If they really fair they'll just show only 5 but add that with 28, it really makes them as if they solve big cases. Which they actually show during press conference.
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20240902/k10014569351000.html
Trapped
Thanks Sakurasuki.
That's a nice little collection he's got going there. Needs proper licensing and security to fully enjoy it though.
piskian
Would be interesting to know how he got his hands on real handguns.
Found them in conbini toilets, perhaps?
Most people here,for example hunters ,have utmost respect for firearms or any lethal weapons,so I wouldn't get too worried.
wallace
It's impossible to have a handgun license in Japan.
Martimurano
It's a good job done by the police cyber patrol unit - I guess they're scanning the internet for unusual purchases, and this guy's ip details popped up. The cops will certainly keep their security searching details and methods to themselves.
Whilst so many guns may not have been used in any circumstances by this collector, if someone found out about his stash and needed a weapon for nefarious purposes, then it would have been a very different story.
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
A guy who used to run a military surplus store near me was jailed a few years back. Selling uniforms is one thing, but he was going into the Mt. Fuji training grounds, picking up unspent rounds and grenades and selling them over the internet.
He even sent a live grenade through the post. What a mad lad.