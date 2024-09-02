Sapporo man arrested for possession of 33 handguns; says he bought them for fun

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of violating the Firearms and Swords Control Law for illegally possessing 33 handguns and imitation handguns at his home.

Police said the suspect, Rinichi Kuronuma, a company employee, told them he bought the guns just for fun, NHK reported.

According to a joint investigation by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department and Hokkaido Prefectural Police, Kuronuma acquired five handguns and 28 imitation handguns in June this year without any special reason permitted by law. The case came to light as a result of an investigation by a police cyber patrol unit.

The handguns are believed to have been made in the United States and Belgium. Kuronuma kept them in his garage along with more than 100 other guns and hunting rifles. No live ammunition was found.

Police quoted Kuronuma as saying "I have been buying the guns as a hobby for 15 years. I wasn’t going to use them to hurt anyone. I have never fired any of them.”

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is continuing to investigate how he obtained the guns.

