 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Sapporo man arrested for possession of 33 handguns; says he bought them for fun

12 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of violating the Firearms and Swords Control Law for illegally possessing 33 handguns and imitation handguns at his home.

Police said the suspect, Rinichi Kuronuma, a company employee, told them he bought the guns just for fun, NHK reported.

According to a joint investigation by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department and Hokkaido Prefectural Police, Kuronuma acquired five handguns and 28 imitation handguns in June this year without any special reason permitted by law. The case came to light as a result of an investigation by a police cyber patrol unit.

The handguns are believed to have been made in the United States and Belgium. Kuronuma kept them in his garage along with more than 100 other guns and hunting rifles. No live ammunition was found.

Police quoted Kuronuma as saying "I have been buying the guns as a hobby for 15 years. I wasn’t going to use them to hurt anyone. I have never fired any of them.”

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is continuing to investigate how he obtained the guns.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Win a Stay at the Hilton Niseko Village

Enter to win a 2-night VIP stay for two at the Hilton Niseko Village. Enjoy an unforgettable getaway with stunning views of Mt. Yotei, delicious cuisine and fun outdoor activities.

Enter by Sept 13th. Don't miss your chance!

Learn More

12 Comments
Login to comment

*... illegally possessing 33 handguns and imitation handguns at his home.*

I didn't realize replicas were illegal, as I have seen them advertised here. Airsoft that look like real handguns, as well.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

It’s all fun until you shoot somebody’s eye out.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Good for the Sapporo Police and the cyber patrol in arresting this man.

Japan is pretty safe in terms of gun crime - and definitely does not want to go down the route of America with easy access to guns, and murders connected to them.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Make an example of him. Hit him with the max number of years in jail stated by the law. Don't let this country turn into another murica.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Police cyber patrol unit?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Kuronuma kept them in his garage along with more than 100 other guns and hunting rifles. 

Are those other guns legal? It sounds a little strange.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

A couple of years ago they banned crossbows too. Not sure about slingshots, but anything that flings or fires a projectile is likely to bring the constabulary.

Out of curiosity I looked up "drive by shooting" -- which I don't think has ever occurred (yet) in this country. Here's how to say it in Japanese.

I was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting.

私は車からの発砲で集中攻撃に巻き込まれた

(Watashi wa kuruma kara no happo de shuchu kogeki ni maki komareta)

0 ( +1 / -1 )

@garypen

I didn't realize replicas were illegal, as I have seen them advertised here.

It just for good PR for people who caught him, the actual one only 5, while 28 are imitations. If they really fair they'll just show only 5 but add that with 28, it really makes them as if they solve big cases. Which they actually show during press conference.

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20240902/k10014569351000.html

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Thanks Sakurasuki.

That's a nice little collection he's got going there. Needs proper licensing and security to fully enjoy it though.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Would be interesting to know how he got his hands on real handguns.

Found them in conbini toilets, perhaps?

Most people here,for example hunters ,have utmost respect for firearms or any lethal weapons,so I wouldn't get too worried.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It's impossible to have a handgun license in Japan.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It's a good job done by the police cyber patrol unit - I guess they're scanning the internet for unusual purchases, and this guy's ip details popped up. The cops will certainly keep their security searching details and methods to themselves.

Whilst so many guns may not have been used in any circumstances by this collector, if someone found out about his stash and needed a weapon for nefarious purposes, then it would have been a very different story.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A guy who used to run a military surplus store near me was jailed a few years back. Selling uniforms is one thing, but he was going into the Mt. Fuji training grounds, picking up unspent rounds and grenades and selling them over the internet.

He even sent a live grenade through the post. What a mad lad.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Saphir Odoriko

GaijinPot Travel

All About Friendship Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Popular Dating Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Best English Bookstores in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Asakusa Treasures: Musashi Japan Knives

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ways To Say ‘Woman’ in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Owara Kaze no Bon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Women-Friendly Internet Cafes in Tokyo for Resting

Savvy Tokyo

How to Read Your Gas Bill in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What Happens When You Apply on GaijinPot Jobs?

GaijinPot Blog

What To Do During A Typhoon in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo