Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

School vice principal arrested after miniature camera found in women’s toilet

0 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Police in Shinhidaka, Hokkaido, have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of placing a miniature camera inside the women’s staff toilet at a junior high school where he is a vice principal.

According to police, Kiyoshi Onodera has admitted placing the camera inside a small box in the toilet on the first floor of the school building on June 6, Hokkaido TV reported. An employee spotted the camera in the toilet cubicle on June 7.

The school notified police and after an investigation of staff, Onodera was arrested on Saturday.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Media, Marketing and Travel? Six Sweet Jobs in Japan for July

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Udon Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Goya Chanpuru

GaijinPot Blog

Life as an English Teacher on Awaji Island

GaijinPot Blog

Individual and Couples Counseling in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Social Fitness Groups to Keep Active in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: 19th to Early 20th Century

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Kate Kamoshita of Learning Compass

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For If You’re On A Diet

Savvy Tokyo