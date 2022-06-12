School vice principal arrested after miniature camera found in women’s toilet

Police in Shinhidaka, Hokkaido, have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of placing a miniature camera inside the women’s staff toilet at a junior high school where he is a vice principal.

According to police, Kiyoshi Onodera has admitted placing the camera inside a small box in the toilet on the first floor of the school building on June 6, Hokkaido TV reported. An employee spotted the camera in the toilet cubicle on June 7.

The school notified police and after an investigation of staff, Onodera was arrested on Saturday.

