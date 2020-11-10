School vice principal arrested for smearing bodily fluid on girl on train

Police in Isehara, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested an elementary school vice principal on suspicion of assault and committing a lewd act after he smeared bodily fluid on a 12-year-old girl inside a train.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on Sept 16 between Shimokitazawa and Noborito stations on the Odakyu Line, Fuji TV reported. Police said Masanori Takei, vice principal of Isehara Municipal Sakuradai Elementary School, stood behind the girl and smeared the unspecified fluid on her right hand and arm.

Police said the train was packed with commuters at the time. The girl was crying when she got off the train and sought help from station staff.

Police said Takei, who was arrested on Monday, emerged as a potential suspect after they reviewed station surveillance camera footage of passengers getting off the train.

On Tuesday, Isehara Municipal Sakuradai Elementary School released a public apology stating, “We wish to apologize to our children, parents and the community.”

