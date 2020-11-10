School vice principal arrested for smearing bodily fluid on girl on train

Police in Isehara, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested an elementary school vice principal on suspicion of assault and committing a lewd act after he smeared bodily fluid on a 12-year-old girl inside a train.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on Sept 16 between Shimokitazawa and Noborito stations on the Odakyu Line, Fuji TV reported. Police said Masanori Takei, vice principal of Isehara Municipal Sakuradai Elementary School, stood behind the girl and smeared the unspecified fluid on her right hand and arm.
Police said the train was packed with commuters at the time. The girl was crying when she got off the train and sought help from station staff.
Police said Takei, who was arrested on Monday, emerged as a potential suspect after they reviewed station surveillance camera footage of passengers getting off the train.
On Tuesday, Isehara Municipal Sakuradai Elementary School released a public apology stating, “We wish to apologize to our children, parents and the community.”© Japan Today
Monty
I really don't understand the purpose of smearing body fluid on a teenage Girl?
Why are these people doing that? Is this a kind of perversion?
These kind of news are often here in Japan.
shogun36
“We wish to apologize to our children, parents and the community.”
sounds familiar....
maybe they should wish us a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year too.
Do elementary schools still have parents or faculty welcoming the kids to school in the morning.
Should be interesting when a parent comes up and asks, are you the creep that smeared liquids on the 12 year old girl?
Interesting note. The accusation happened on Sept. 16, almost 2 moths ago. Are you telling me the VP has been working all this time without repercussions? What took them so long to check out surveillance footage?
Luddite
Another day, another sex offender. Japan needs a register to stop these predators gaining access to children and vulnerable adults.
Kaerimashita
Hehe. "The unspecified fluid". A small percentage of teachers and others who work with kids certainly seem to do so for all the wrong reasons.....
kohakuebisu
NHK BS has a program on now about young women who've suffered sexual assault. Some terrible stories about lasting psychological damage. Some of the women were abused by their own school teachers.
Aly Rustom
Not even teenage Monty. she's 12. Hope the scumbag goes away for a long time. menace to society..
Goodlucktoyou
What is body fluid? If it is what i think it is, that is a form of child rape. 10 years.