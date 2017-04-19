Newsletter Signup Register / Login
SDF member arrested for forcing girlfriend to send nude selfies

IBARAKI

A 26-year-old member of Japan’s Ground Self Defense Forces was arrested Thursday on charges of making threats and intimidation after he forced his girlfriend to take nude photos of herself and threatened that if she disobeyed him, he would circulate nude photos of her taken in the past on social media and send them to her parents.

According to police, Hiroaki Makino, a private first-class stationed at the Ground Self Defense Force’s Koga base in Ibaraki Prefecture, is accused of sending threatening messages to his 28-year-old girlfriend through the free messaging app LINE on April 14, demanding that she send him nude photos of herself. Fuji TV reported that when the woman expressed her unwillingness to respond to his requests, Makino threatened that he would show previously taken nude photos of her to her parents and post them online.

Police said Makino had frequently demanded his girlfriend send him "up-to-date" nude photos of herself and would act in a menacing manner toward her if she didn't comply.

The two have apparently been together for two years, but the nude photo requests began to escalate recently, police said.

Makino, who has admitted to the charge, was quoted by police as saying he likes women to be obedient to him.

I bet he does. Obedience is bliss isn't it Mr. SDF?

2

What an absolute Neanderthal! I guess that he has so little to give that that is the only way that he can keep a woman! Loser!

0

She was silly to have done it earlier, but he's a complete bar steward for forcing her to do it again. We could have been reading a revenge porn story instead of one of intimidation. I hope she's dumped the loser.

1

She was silly to have done it earlier

People take nude pictures all the time without incident. There is nothing wrong with it whatsoever. The issue is when assholes like this do things like this.

2

Bottom line was she shouldnt have sent the photo's in the first place there have been plenty of articles in both Western and Japanese media about these sorts of things coming to haunt the sender.

0

any examples of the previous photos? we should be able to pass judgement !

0

never! outside is too scary.. people sending each other porn and smoking and drinking...I prefer to live in my perfect world with a hello kitty themed bedroom and a sandwich near the door every few hours.

0

