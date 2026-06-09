SDF member arrested for fracturing 2-month-old daughter's arm; says she interrupted his nap

Police in Takashima, Shiga Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old Self-Defense Force member on suspicion of assaulting his two-month-old daughter by fracturing her arm.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m. on June 7. Police said Ryutaro Kosaka, who is stationed at Imazu Garrison, has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, "She started crying and interrupted my nap, and I lost my temper and punched her,” TBS reported.
Kosaka's wife noticed something was wrong with their daughter and took her to the hospital which contacted a child welfare center about a case of possible child abuse.
On Monday, the child welfare center notified the police
The child is currently hospitalized.© Japan Today
3 Comments
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Aly Rustom
What a piece of filth! She's 2 months old you twat! What the hell do you expect her to do?
MiuraAnjin
Jesus wept. And we gave this guy a gun and expected him to protect us? He needs to spend a very long time behind bars, but my faith in the courts is limited.
virusrex
The SDF having trouble recruiting people apparently is lowering the standards needed for acceptance.