SDF member arrested over alleged indecent behavior with junior high school girl

Mie prefectural police have arrested a 22-year-old member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) on suspicion of committing indecent acts with a 13-year-old junior high school girl last December.

According to police, Kazuma Ikenari, who is stationed at Camp Kita-Kumamoto, was arrested this week over the incident which allegedly occurred in a hotel on December 29, Kyodo News reported. Despite being aware that the girl was underage, Ikenari is accused of engaging in sex acts with the girl and filming them on his smartphone.

Police said Ikenari became acquainted with the girl on a social networking site (SNS) and arranged to meet her. The girl’s mother reported the incident to police.

