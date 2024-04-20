 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

SDF member to be indicted for murder of 82-year-old man in Kyoto in December

KYOTO

The Kyoto District Public Prosecutors Office has decided to indict a 21-year-old member of Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) for fatally stabbing an 82-year-old man on the staircase of his apartment building in Kyoto in December.

Prosecutors made the decision Friday to indict Yukito Mizushima after three months of psychiatric tests deemed him mentally fit to stand trial, Kyodo News reported.

Mizushima is accused of stabbing Kojiro Okada with a knife several times at around 8 p.m. on Dec 3. Another resident of the building in Higashiyama Ward called 119 at around 8:50 p.m. and said a man was lying on a staircase landing between the second and third floors, bleeding from several wounds to his back. Okada was taken to hospital where he died 45 minutes later due to loss of blood.

Police said Mizushima surfaced as a suspect after an analysis of surveillance camera footage taken outside the victim’s apartment building. The stairs are accessible from outside the building.

Mizushima was arrested on Dec 10 as he was leaving a lodging facility in Tokyo. He had in his possession an all-purpose knife with a blade over 10 centimeters long.

Police said he admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I didn't know the victim. I didn’t care who I killed. Anybody would have done."

Police said Mizushima also told them he would have killed someone else again at random if he hadn't been arrested.

So training from military includes how to neutralize 82-year-old man using sharp object?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

