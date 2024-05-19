SDF officer denies shoplifting at drugstore, saying ‘I just forgot to pay’

Police in Shinto, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 43-year-old Japan Ground Self-Defense Force officer on suspicion of shoplifting medicine and other items from a drugstore.
According to police, Nobuhiko Hirano, who is a lieutenant stationed at Camp Somahara, has denied the charge and quoted him as saying, “I just forgot to pay and walked out of the store,” TV Asahi reported.
Police said Hirano is accused of stealing approximately 5,300 yen worth of medicines, food and other items from the drugstore at around 2:30 pm on Saturday.
A store employee saw Hirano walk out without paying and alerted a police officer who just happened to be in the store on another matter. The police officer detained Hirano in the parking lot.© Japan Today
2 Comments
METATTOKYO
He could have forgotten to pay. I've done that before but went straight back in to pay.
If he's neurodiverse like me, then his short-term memory might not be as strong as that of neurotypical people.
If it's his first-time 'offence', let him go.
sakurasuki
Must be slow day at that drug store, many drug store can be really busy day, no one will have eyes on their run away customer at all.