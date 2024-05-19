SDF officer denies shoplifting at drugstore, saying ‘I just forgot to pay’

Police in Shinto, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 43-year-old Japan Ground Self-Defense Force officer on suspicion of shoplifting medicine and other items from a drugstore.

According to police, Nobuhiko Hirano, who is a lieutenant stationed at Camp Somahara, has denied the charge and quoted him as saying, “I just forgot to pay and walked out of the store,” TV Asahi reported.

Police said Hirano is accused of stealing approximately 5,300 yen worth of medicines, food and other items from the drugstore at around 2:30 pm on Saturday.

A store employee saw Hirano walk out without paying and alerted a police officer who just happened to be in the store on another matter. The police officer detained Hirano in the parking lot.

