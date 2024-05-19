 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

SDF officer denies shoplifting at drugstore, saying ‘I just forgot to pay’

2 Comments
GUNMA

Police in Shinto, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 43-year-old Japan Ground Self-Defense Force officer on suspicion of shoplifting medicine and other items from a drugstore.

According to police, Nobuhiko Hirano, who is a lieutenant stationed at Camp Somahara, has denied the charge and quoted him as saying, “I just forgot to pay and walked out of the store,” TV Asahi reported.

Police said Hirano is accused of stealing approximately 5,300 yen worth of medicines, food and other items from the drugstore at around 2:30 pm on Saturday.

A store employee saw Hirano walk out without paying and alerted a police officer who just happened to be in the store on another matter. The police officer detained Hirano in the parking lot.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

He could have forgotten to pay. I've done that before but went straight back in to pay.

If he's neurodiverse like me, then his short-term memory might not be as strong as that of neurotypical people.

If it's his first-time 'offence', let him go.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

 store employee saw Hirano walk out without paying

Must be slow day at that drug store, many drug store can be really busy day, no one will have eyes on their run away customer at all.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

teamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

What’s It Like Living in West Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Iris Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What Is the Average Cost of Living in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 One Piece Statues in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Yamanakako

GaijinPot Travel

Ametora: Tokyo Fashion Subculture

Savvy Tokyo

Hasedera Temple (Nara)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Blood Type Theory: A Crash Course

Savvy Tokyo

Ine

GaijinPot Travel

Takeda Shrine

GaijinPot Travel