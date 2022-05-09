SDF official arrested for allegedly kicking teenage daughter

Police in Komaki, Miyazaki Prefecture, have arrested a 42-year-old member of Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) on suspicion of assaulting his teenage daughter at their home.

Police said Yuichiro Hayase, who was arrested on Sunday, has denied the charge, Kyodo News reported. According to the warrant, the alleged assault occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on April 29.

Police said Hayase is accused of grabbing his teenage daughter’s hair and as she fell, he kicked her hand. The girl suffered fractures to fingers on her right hand.

The incident came to light after Hayase’s wife consulted with police about the incident on May 5.

