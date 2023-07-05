Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

SDF recruit charged again for murder over shooting in central Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

A Ground Self-Defense Force recruit who fatally shot two of his instructors and injured another during a live-fire training exercise in central Japan last month has been served a fresh arrest warrant on suspicion of murder, the Defense Ministry said.

The 18-year-old recruit is suspected of murdering Yasuchika Kikumatsu, 52, during the exercise at an indoor firing range in Gifu Prefecture on June 14 that involved about 120 personnel, including some 70 recruits.

The recruit shot Kikumatsu in the head and then proceeded to shoot him in the back after he had fallen face-down, according to investigative sources.

Kosuke Yashiro and Yusuke Hara, both 25, were also shot when they tried to stop the recruit from firing at Kikumatsu. Yashiro was killed in the incident, while Hara was wounded in his left leg and will need three months to recover.

The recruit was first arrested for the alleged murder of Yashiro and was quoted as telling investigators he "tried to lower the gunpoint to aim at (Yashiro's) legs but ended up hitting him in the side."

He also revealed he had intended to get ahold of GSDF ammunition, they said.

The recruit's candidacy term to become a formal GSDF member was set to expire on June 27 but was extended for three months, Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said Tuesday, explaining the move was to allow the ministry to continue its investigations into the incident.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Avoid Moving To Japan During These 3 Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Rokko

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo’s Top 10 Art Museums

Savvy Tokyo

How To Properly Visit A Japanese Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

Chillaxy: Finding Quality CBD Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Secret Symbols: Exploring Pentagrams at Seimei Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: July Minty Mojito Madness

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Travel’s Favorite Destinations in Japan for 2023

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Jindai-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Unlocking Innovation: 5 Great Co-Working Spaces in Japan

GaijinPot Blog