Secretary of senior vice minister arrested for running over man

A 39-year-old private secretary hired by Japan's senior vice defense minister Hiroyuki Miyazawa was arrested on suspicion of running over and seriously injuring a man in Shizuoka Prefecture, police said Saturday.

Hiroo Kawaguchi is suspected of hitting a 72-year-old self-employed man who was crossing a crosswalk in Iwata around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, causing severe injuries to his lower back and other parts of his body.

Kawaguchi has admitted his role in the accident, the police said.

© KYODO