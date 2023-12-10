Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Secretary of senior vice minister arrested for running over man

SHIZUOKA

A 39-year-old private secretary hired by Japan's senior vice defense minister Hiroyuki Miyazawa was arrested on suspicion of running over and seriously injuring a man in Shizuoka Prefecture, police said Saturday.

Hiroo Kawaguchi is suspected of hitting a 72-year-old self-employed man who was crossing a crosswalk in Iwata around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, causing severe injuries to his lower back and other parts of his body.

Kawaguchi has admitted his role in the accident, the police said.

Kawaguchi has admitted his role in the accident

At least it appears this was not a hit and run case, by the latest news about the members of the government it is a nice surprise he stayed to take responsibility for the accident.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

