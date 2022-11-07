Self-Defense Force member arrested for assaulting wife

Police in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 29-year-old member of Japan’s Self-Defense Force (SDF) on suspicion of assaulting his 42-year-old wife at their home on Sunday.

Police said Takahito Ono, who is stationed at the Air Self-Defense Force base in Hamamatsu, is accused of kicking his wife in the face at around 5:20 p.m., Kyodo News reported. Ono’s wife ran out ofg the house and asked a neighbor to call police. She told police she and her husband were having an argument at the time.

Police said the woman was not seriously injured.

