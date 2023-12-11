Self-Defense Force member arrested over murder of 82-year-old man in Kyoto

Police have arrested a 21-year-old member of Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) on suspicion of fatally stabbing an 82-year-old man on the staircase of his apartment building in Kyoto last week.

Police said Yukito Mizushima, who lives in Kyoto, is accused of stabbing Kojiro Okada with a knife several times at around 8 p.m. on Dec 3, Kyodo News reported.

Another resident of the building in Higashiyama Ward called 119 at around 8:50 p.m. and said a man was lying on a staircase landing between the second and third floors, bleeding from several wounds to his back. Okada was taken to hospital where he died 45 minutes later due to loss of blood, police said.

Police said Mizushima surfaced as a suspect after an analysis of surveillance camera footage taken outside the victim’s apartment building. The stairs are accessible from outside the building.

Mizushima was arrested on Sunday as he was leaving a lodging facility in Tokyo. He had in his possession an all-purpose knife with a blade over 10 centimeters long.

Police said he has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I didn't know the victim. I didn’t care who I killed. Anybody would have done.

© Japan Today