Self-proclaimed chiropractor arrested for alleged sexual assault during treatment

A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a chiropractic clinic in Kashiwa City, Chiba Prefecture.

Police said Tatsuya Yamaguchi, a self-proclaimed chiropractor, is suspected of sexually assaulting the woman in her 40s during treatment in March, TV Asahi reported.

Police said Yamaguchi, who was arrested on Wednesday, has denied the allegation. He was quoted as saying, “I did hug and kiss her a few times, but I didn't do anything like that.”

© Japan Today