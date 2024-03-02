Self-proclaimed YouTuber arrested for breaking into 78-year-old woman's home

Police in Urakawa, Hokkaido, have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of breaking into the home of a 78-year-old woman.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The man, whose address is unknown and calls himself a YouTuber, was arrested after a member of the family called police to say there was a stranger in the house.

Police said the man and the woman's family do not know each other.

The man, who appeared to be intoxicated, was quoted by police as saying he thought he had just returned to his home. However, when asked the address of his home, he was unable to give it.

Police are investigating how the man got into the house as no windows were broken.

