Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Self-proclaimed YouTuber arrested for breaking into 78-year-old woman's home

0 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Police in Urakawa, Hokkaido, have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of breaking into the home of a 78-year-old woman.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The man, whose address is unknown and calls himself a YouTuber, was arrested after a member of the family called police to say there was a stranger in the house.

Police said the man and the woman's family do not know each other.

The man, who appeared to be intoxicated, was quoted by police as saying he thought he had just returned to his home. However, when asked the address of his home, he was unable to give it.

Police are investigating how the man got into the house as no windows were broken.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

New Reoma World

GaijinPot Travel

Learn

10 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Mai Shoji, Freelance Announcer and Media Maven

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Life as a Ski Instructor in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Spring Hinamatsuri Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Spots for Sakura in Saitama

GaijinPot Blog

Learn Japanese to Get a Better Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ebino Plateau

GaijinPot Travel

Saidoji Temple

GaijinPot Travel