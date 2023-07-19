Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Senior Japanese diplomat in Oregon attacked in alleged hate crime

LOS ANGELES

A senior Japanese diplomat in Oregon was attacked by a homeless woman last month and sustained injuries in an alleged anti-Asian hate crime, according to local media reports on Tuesday.

Yuzo Yoshioka, consul general at the Consular Office of Japan in Portland, was pushed to the ground by the woman while walking in the downtown area of the western U.S. city on June 17, the reports said, citing court records.

The diplomat, who suffered a cut to his head after hitting the pavement, told a police officer the attacker pushed him down "unprovoked," according to a report. The officer saw "a lot of blood running" when Yoshioka was taken to hospital, it said.

The alleged attacker, 23, has been charged with felony bias crime and assault, and is also accused of assaulting a 76-year-old man of Asian descent in August last year, according to the media.

Don't blame mental illness. Give some real jail time.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Portland has had an out-of-control crime problem for a long time now.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Is she a one-off, or is she simply an American who acted without a filter?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Regardless of cause throw the book ar her. Racism is a cancer on American culture.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

